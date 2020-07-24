Indian Meteorological Department Predicts Heavy Rain Across Mumbai Today

The Western Express Highway in Mumbai witnessed heavy showers as vehicles plied through it

With the advent of the southwest monsoon, heavy rains whipped parts of Mumbai on Friday.

The Western Express Highway witnessed heavy showers as vehicles plied through it.

According to the weather department, there could be an intense spell of rain in isolated places in the districts of Mumbai and Raigad.

"Intense spells of rain likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai and Raigad during next 3 hours," the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.

