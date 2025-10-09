Speeding Porsche Crashes Into Divider On Mumbai Expressway, Driver Injured

Porsche car collided with a divider on Mumbai's Western Express Highway
A high-speed Porsche car collided with a divider on Mumbai's Western Express Highway late last night, leaving the vehicle badly damaged and its driver seriously injured.
According to eyewitnesses, the Porsche and a BMW were racing when the Porsche went out of control and crashed into the divider.
#Watch | An accident occurred on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai late last night after a Porsche car allegedly collided with a divider while racing a BMW car— NDTV (@ndtv) October 9, 2025
📹: ANI/X pic.twitter.com/Uvs6nvuqrL
Police have not yet issued an official statement on the incident, and it remains unconfirmed whether the cars were indeed racing or being driven recklessly.
