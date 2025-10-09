Advertisement
Speeding Porsche Crashes Into Divider On Mumbai Expressway, Driver Injured

The police have yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

Porsche car collided with a divider on Mumbai's Western Express Highway

A high-speed Porsche car collided with a divider on Mumbai's Western Express Highway late last night, leaving the vehicle badly damaged and its driver seriously injured.

According to eyewitnesses, the Porsche and a BMW were racing when the Porsche went out of control and crashed into the divider.

Police have not yet issued an official statement on the incident, and it remains unconfirmed whether the cars were indeed racing or being driven recklessly.

