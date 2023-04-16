Indian Man, 34, Dies After Falling Off A Cliff In Nepal

A 34-year-old Indian tourist died after falling off a cliff in Nepal. (Representational)

A 34-year-old Indian tourist died after falling off a cliff in Panchthar district of eastern Nepal, police said on Sunday.

Keshav Gurung, a resident of Sikkim, fell down the hill on Saturday night while returning from Chiwa Bhanjyang, a tourist spot in eastern Nepal, where he had arrived to celebrate Nepalese New Year, according to police.

Nepal on Friday celebrated New Year as per the Bikram Era calendar.

Gurung had come for a visit to Chiwa Bhanjyang along with four of his friends.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Hari Khatiwada said a team of police personnel has reached the incident site for investigation.

