India, Brunei Are Civilizational Neighbours: Indian Envoy Ahead Of PM's Visit

PM Modi embarked on the visit to Brunei today.

Indian High Commissioner to Brunei, Alok Amitabh Dimri termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the nation "historic" and said the two nations have been civilizational neighbours.

PM Modi embarked on the visit to Brunei on Tuesday. Notably, this is the first visit by an Indian PM to the nation.

He is expected to hold high-level engagements with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other members of the Royal Family.

Speaking to ANI, the Indian envoy said, "Honourable Prime Minister is on a two-day official tour to Brunei Darussalam on 3rd and 4th September. In our four decades of diplomatic relationship, this is the first bilateral official visit by the Prime Minister of India to Brunei Darussalam. It is a historic moment in our bilateral relationship and also for the Indian community in Brunei Darussalam that high-level bilateral engagement between Prime Minister Shri Modi and His Majesty the King is going to take place."

He further opened up on the influence of Indian culture in Brunei and said India shares deep historical roots and bonds with Southeast Asia.

"This visit is historic in many ways that Brunei and India have been civilizational neighbours as you know that India shares deep historical roots and bonds with Southeast Asia. The Malayan tradition of this geography which is located in the Borneo Island of Southeast Asian Seas derives deep linkages be it, linguistic, anthropological, ethnic, architectural, religious motives, customs and traditions, norms from India, South India, including words say for example 'deerghayu', 'anugrahhariguru'," he said.

"There are co-traditions where the Indian manner of greeting the namaskar and pranam is the official manner of greeting the His Majesty," Mr Dimri added.

Speaking on the outcomes of the Prime Minister's visit, the High Commissioner said a joint statement and the signing of MoUs are expected.

"We are expecting a joint statement, which would take stock of the bilateral relations and between both countries. The statement is also expected to cover the key areas of interest between both countries. India also has a space station in Brunei, which helps ISRO with some key launches," he said.

Elaborating on the bilateral ties between the two nations, the Indian envoy said the two countries share warm and friendly relations, adding that "exchanges have been deep."

He said that the Indian diaspora is deeply entrenched in Brunei, despite the country's small size and economy. He further noted that there are many different communities in Brunei, including Tamilians, Malyalis, Sindhis, Punjabis, Marathas, and Gujaratis.

"Our exchanges have been deep. Despite the small economy and geography, the Indian diaspora has been deeply entrenched here...Indians have made deep inroads here...There is a prominent Tamilian community, Malyali community, Sindhis and Punjabis and we also see Marathas and Gujaratis."

Mr Dimri highlighted the unique aspects of Brunei, including its small population and geography, but emphasized that the country's Indian community has made significant contributions.

"We have to understand the geographies first. This is a very small geography with a population of 4,00,000 people... We call it a subcontinent, but we are a continent-sized country... So there are those imbalances. But then relations never come with the conditions, as I shared with you, that our exchanges have been deep. And despite the small geography and the economy, the Indian traders, exports and Indian diaspora have been deeply entrenched here," the High Commissioner said.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will engage in bilateral discussions on all aspects of bilateral relations and cooperation with Brunei and explore new areas of collaboration.

Brunei is an important partner in India's 'Act East' Policy and its vision for the Indo-Pacific.

Following the first leg of his visit, PM Modi will travel to Singapore for the second leg of his visit from September 4-5.

