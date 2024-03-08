Indian Delegation Meets Senior Afghan Authorities In Kabul

India's JP Singh met with rhe Afghan officials in Kabul

India's point-person on Afghanistan JP Singh met senior members of Afghan authorities in Kabul and discussed New Delhi's humanitarian assistance to Afghans and the use of Chabahar port by Afghan traders.

Mr Singh, the joint secretary heading the division for Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), held talks with the Taliban's foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the delegation met senior members of Afghan authorities, former President Hamid Karzai, officials of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), and members of the Afghan business community.

"The delegation held discussions on India's humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and also discussed use of Chabahar port by Afghan traders," he said.

An Afghan readout said Mr Singh and Mr Muttaqi discussed issues relating to security, trade, and ways to counter drugs.

Extending gratitude to India for its humanitarian assistance, Mr Muttaqi said that Kabul wants to strengthen political and economic relations with India, it said.

Mr Muttaqi called for facilitating the issuance of visas by India for Afghan businessmen, patients, and students, the readout added.

India has not yet recognised the Taliban regime in Afghanistan and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul besides insisting that Afghanistan must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

India has been pitching for providing unimpeded humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to address the unfolding crisis in the country.

In June 2022, India re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul by deploying a "technical team" at its embassy in the Afghan capital.

India had withdrawn its officials from the embassy after the Taliban seized power in August 2021 following concerns over their security.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)