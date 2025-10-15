Indian CEOs' Confidence In Company Growth Rises, Even As World Worries

Confidence among chief executive officers (CEOs) in India in their own companies' growth prospects has climbed to 83 per cent, up from 68 per cent in 2024, a significant leap that outpaces CEOs globally, which increased from 76 per cent in 2024 to 79 per cent in 2025, according to a report released on Wednesday.

Despite a decline in global economic confidence, from 80 per cent in 2024 to 63 per cent in 2025, Indian CEOs remain focused on innovation, resilience, and long-term growth strategies. Rather than retreating, they are prioritising strategic investments in technology and talent to drive transformation.

"CEOs in India are demonstrating renewed confidence in their organisations' growth prospects, reflecting strong resilience and strategic clarity," KPMG India said in its report.

Meanwhile, AI remains a top investment priority, with 57 per cent of Indian CEOs planning to allocate 10-20 per cent of their budgets to AI over the next 12 months. A majority (73 per cent) expect returns on AI investments within one to three years.

As much as 86 per cent believe their boards are well-equipped to navigate advanced technology adoption, including leveraging data and AI for sustainable growth, the report noted.

"In an era of global uncertainty, CEOs in India are demonstrating remarkable resilience and a future-focused mindset. By embracing emerging technologies like AI, prioritising cybersecurity, and advancing ESG goals, they are confident of navigating complexity," KPMG in India CEO Yezdi Nagporewalla said.

At the same time, a renewed focus on talent strategy, redesigning roles, embedding innovation, and fostering continuous learning is helping organisations stay competitive and ready for what lies ahead, he added.

Integration of AI into organisational processes is cited as the most pressing challenge shaping short-term decision-making.

Technology-related factors such as cybercrime, AI workforce readiness, and successful AI integration consistently rank among the top factors impacting three-year growth, the report highlighted.

Additionally, 91 per cent of Indian CEOs advocate for investing in skill development and lifelong learning to safeguard future talent.

"74 per cent recognise that AI workforce readiness will significantly influence organisational prosperity over the next three years," the report stated.

The report was prepared on inputs from 125 business leaders across industries and sectors.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)