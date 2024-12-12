Army Soldier Kills Self Using His Service Rifle In J&K's Rajouri

In an apparent case of suicide, an Army personnel allegedly shot himself dead using his service rifle in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Havaldar Indesh Kumar was on sentry duty inside his camp at the Anjanwali village in the Manjakote area when he fatally shot himself late Tuesday, the officials said. They said the reason behind the extreme step was not known immediately. Police have started inquest proceedings into the case, the officials added.

