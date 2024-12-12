Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Army Soldier Kills Self Using His Service Rifle In J&K's Rajouri

Havaldar Indesh Kumar was on sentry duty inside his camp at the Anjanwali village in the Manjakote area when he fatally shot himself.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Army Soldier Kills Self Using His Service Rifle In J&K's Rajouri
The reason behind the incident is not yet known.
Jammu:

In an apparent case of suicide, an Army personnel allegedly shot himself dead using his service rifle in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Havaldar Indesh Kumar was on sentry duty inside his camp at the Anjanwali village in the Manjakote area when he fatally shot himself late Tuesday, the officials said. They said the reason behind the extreme step was not known immediately. Police have started inquest proceedings into the case, the officials added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Jammu And Kashmir, Indian Army, Soldier Kills Self
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now