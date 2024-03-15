Indian Army Raises 1st Apache Attack Helicopter Squadron Near Pakistan Border

Indian Army raised its first Apache attack helicopter squadron in the desert sector.

In a major capability boost, the Indian Army on Friday raised its first Apache attack helicopter squadron in the desert sector in Jodhpur near the Pakistan front.

The squadron was raised today in Jodhpur in the presence of Director General Indian Army Aviation Lt Gen Ajay Suri and officials from the original manufacturer Boeing along with other senior officials, Indian Army Officials told ANI.

The Indian Army Apache helicopters would camouflage desert colours and the first batch of choppers would arrive and join the fleet by May this year, they said.

There is a slight delay in view of the ongoing global security situation but they are now on track, the officials said.

Earlier, the Indian Army has signed a contract to acquire six Apache helicopters from the US.

Also known as the 'tanks in the air', these advanced attack helicopters will land at the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Hindon Air Force Station and then will be deployed in Jodhpur in May, near the India-Pakistan border, the officials added.

The Army Aviation Corps, which currently operates utility helicopters such as the Dhruv and Chetak, earlier inducted the indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) Prachand at Missamari, Assam last year.

Notably, the IAF already operates a fleet of 22 Apache helicopters which have been deployed on the eastern and western fronts.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)