6 Apache Attack Choppers Under Production For Army, To Be Ready Next Year

The E-model, Apache AH-64Es, are set to be delivered to the Army next year.

Boeing has begun the production of six Apache attack helicopters for the Indian Army, the same model that it had produced for the Air Force a few years ago.

The E-model, Apache AH-64Es, are set to be delivered to the Army next year.

The fuselages, or the main body of the helicopters, are manufactured at an advanced facility in Hyderabad.

The production has begun for the first of the six helicopters in Mesa, Arizona, the plane maker said on Wednesday.

"The advanced technology and proven performance of the AH-64 will enhance the Indian Army's operational readiness and strengthen its defense capabilities," said Boeing India president Salil Gupte.

Boeing had in 2020 signed a deal to produce six AH-64Es for the Indian Army after it had completed the delivery of 22 E-model choppers to the Air Force.

"The AH-64E continues to be the world's premier attack helicopter," said Christina Upah, vice president of Attack Helicopter Programs and senior executive at Boeing's Mesa site.

She said the choppers provide "unparalleled lethality and survivability".

Earlier this year, Indian Army got its first AH-64 Apache helicopter delivered from Hyderabad's Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited, a joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Boeing.