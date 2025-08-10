Air India's B787-8 Fleet Gets New Interiors In $400 Million Revamp

Air India has launched an extensive $400 million fleet retrofit programme, the airline announced in a statement today. The national carrier will retrofit both its widebody and narrowbody aircraft with upgrades designed to elevate comfort and ensure technical excellence across its operations.

The retrofit programme for Air India's widebody fleet has officially taken off, with the first of 26 Boeing 787-8 aircraft, registered as VT-ANT, arriving at Boeing's facility in California in July. A second aircraft is slated to follow in October, with both expected to return to service by December this year, equipped with revamped interiors and cutting-edge systems.

"The retrofit programme for Air India's B787-8s, now on a steady schedule for completion by mid-2027, will introduce brand-new interiors featuring a three-class configuration with Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy Class seats," a company statement read.

"This includes the installation of brand-new seats in each cabin, advanced in-flight entertainment (IFE) systems, new carpeting, curtains, upholstery, lavatories, galleys and more - all aligned with the new Air India product and customer experience standards," it read.

The retrofit programme will also extend to 13 legacy Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, with upgrades scheduled to begin in early 2027. However, supply chain delays have pushed the completion timeline for these aircraft to October 2028.

Air India has also announced a dedicated Reliability Enhancement Programme for its 26 legacy B787-8 aircraft. "This is intended to reduce operational disruptions for both, Air India and its customers," the airline said. "The programme entails the analysis of maintenance and configuration records for these aircraft, followed by the implementation of recommended modifications based on Boeing's service information bulletins."

In addition, seven of the 26 B787-8s will undergo heavy, scheduled maintenance (D-checks) at the California facility

Parallel to its widebody efforts, Air India is retrofitting its 27 legacy A320neo aircraft, a programme that commenced in September 2024 and remains on track for completion by September 2025. The addition of a third maintenance line at GMR's Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Hyderabad has accelerated the process.

"Air India's narrowbody retrofit programme for its 27 legacy A320neo aircraft that commenced last September is progressing per schedule, with completion targeted in September 2025. The addition of a third line at GMR's MRO in Hyderabad has expedited the process. To date, 15 A320neo aircraft have been retrofitted, with the 15th aircraft having returned to service on 9 August 2025, and the 16th aircraft scheduled to return to service on 11 August 2025. The remaining 11 A320neo will be retrofitted by September 2025," the airline announced.


