Indian Army Arrives In US For Joint Military Exercise Amid Tariff Row

Indian Army contingent has arrived in Alaska in the US at Fort Wainwright to participate in the 21st edition of the India-US Joint Military Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

The joint exercise, scheduled from September 1 to September 14, will see the Indian contingent train with their US troops in heliborne operations, mountain warfare, UAS, counter-UAS, and joint tactical drills, the MEA stated in a post on X.

An Indian Army contingent has reached Fort Wainwright, Alaska, for the 21st edition of Yudh Abhyas 2025 (01-14 Sept). Alongside U.S. 11th Airborne Division troops, they'll train in heliborne ops, mountain warfare, UAS/counter-UAS & joint tactical drills--boosting UN PKO & multi-domain readiness," the post read.

The photo posted by the MEA shows the ceremonial gathering of the Indian troops in front of a massive C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.

An Indian Army contingent has reached Fort Wainwright, Alaska 🇺🇸 for the 21st edition of Yudh Abhyas 2025 (01 – 14 Sept).



According to a release issued by the Ministry of Defence, the Indian contingent comprises personnel from a battalion of the Madras Regiment, who will be training alongside soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, also known as the "Bobcats" of the Arctic Wolves Brigade Combat Team, part of the US 11th Airborne Division.

Over the course of two weeks, troops will rehearse a range of tactical drills, including heliborne operations, the employment of surveillance resources and unmanned aerial systems, rockcraft, mountain warfare, casualty evacuation, combat medical aid, and the integrated use of Artillery, Aviation, and Electronic Warfare systems, the release stated.

In addition, subject-matter experts from both armies will conduct working groups on critical domains, such as UAS and counter-UAS operations, information warfare, communications, and logistics.

The Ministry further noted that the exercise will culminate in jointly planned and executed tactical manoeuvres, ranging from live-fire exercises to high-altitude warfare scenarios, with a focus on improving capabilities for United Nations peacekeeping operations and strengthening preparedness for multi-domain challenges.

