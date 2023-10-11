Indian Americans Hold Rally In Chicago To Express Solidarity With Israel

Indian Americans held a peaceful rally

Indian Americans held a peaceful rally in Chicago to express solidarity with Israel in the aftermath of the terrorist attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

“Terrorism is not only an Israel issue, it's an ongoing humanitarian issue. It must be stopped before it gets too late!” members of the Indian American community said in a statement.

The protestors displayed flags of India, the US and Israel during the rally.

Israel has formally declared war on the Islamist militant group Hamas after its fighters launched a brazen attack on Saturday that has so far killed more than 1,000 people in Israel.

Israel has responded with a fierce offensive of airstrikes in Gaza that has claimed 830 lives and caused widespread destruction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday in a phone conversation that the people of India stand firmly with his country in this difficult hour, and expressed strong and unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms.

