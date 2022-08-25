Indian Air Force Participates In Exercise Pitch Black 2022 In Australia

Significantly, Germany, Japan, and the Republic of Korea will be participating fully for the first time.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) took part in multiple missions with the participating Air Forces in the first phase of Exercise Pitch Black 2022 in Australia.

In a tweet, the Indian Air Force said that various situations were simulated that involved varied platforms during the drill.

On Friday, an Indian Air Force contingent reached Australia's Darwin to participate in Exercise Pitch Black 2022, hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

In the first phase of #ExPitchBlack22, #IAF team took part in multiple missions with the participating Air Forces. Various situations were simulated which involved varied platforms.@AusAirForce@RoyalAirForce@Armee_de_lairpic.twitter.com/hLe4VtaQCb — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 25, 2022

Previously, the exercise was scheduled to be held in 2018 but the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled all the plans and after a hiatus of four years, it was re-scheduled this year, according to a statement released by the Defence Ministry.

"The IAF contingent, led by Group Captain YPS Negi, comprises over 100 air warriors, deployed with four Su-30 MKI fighter and two C-17 aircraft. They will undertake multi-domain air combat missions in a complex environment and will exchange best practices with the participating air forces," as per the statement.

PBK22 is Air Force's biennial capstone international engagement activity with key strategic partners.

This year's participants include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, India, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, UAE, the UK and the US.

Significantly, Germany, Japan, and the Republic of Korea will be participating fully for the first time.

PBK22 Director Engagement Group Captain Peter Wood said he was pleased to see a return to Pitch Black after the extended break, added the release.

"International participation in Exercise Pitch Black, from within the Indo-Pacific region and further abroad, provides all nations' personnel with experience in working with aircraft, systems and work practices, in northern Australia's unique environment, that would otherwise be unfamiliar," Group Captain Wood said.

The exercise is a biennial three-week multi-national large force employment exercise conducted primarily from RAAF Base Darwin and RAAF Base Tindal. RAAF Base Amberley, located near Ipswich will also be included in the exercise this year.

Exercise Pitch Black will run from August 19 - September 8, 2022.

