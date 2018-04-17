Indian Air Force Conducts Drill Close To China Border

Though IAF officials maintained a distance from the media, sources said the exercise -- 'Gagan Shakti' -- began around 6.30 am at Chinyalisaur town, 230km from the Indo-China border.
The first An-32 transport aircraft carrying IAF personnel landed at the Chinyalisaur airstrip around 7.15 am. The aircraft made a second landing at the airstrip at 7.45 am and a third at 8.01 am, the sources said.
The exercise would continue in Chinyalisaur till Sunday, it added.
'Gagan Shakti' is said to be the IAF's biggest such exercise in decades, to check its operational preparedness with a focus on dealing with all possible security challenges, including from China and Pakistan.
The two-week drill started on April 8 and would continue till the 22nd of this month, officials had said.
