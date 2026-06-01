Rain Relief For North India To End Tonight, Temperatures Will Rise Again

A western disturbance that brought rain and cloudy weather to parts of north India is expected to move away by Monday night.

The weather conditions are likely to improve, with skies gradually clearing and rainfall activity reducing across several states. The western disturbance had caused scattered showers, thunderstorms and a drop in temperatures in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

"Finally, let's say goodbye to our great friend, the Western Disturbance, which brought us much-needed relief. It is set to leave the Indian subcontinent by late tomorrow night," wrote a climate scientist, Dr Pradeep on the social media platform X.

What Is Western Disturbance?

A Western Disturbance is a weather system that brings rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and cooler temperatures to North India.

It starts near the Mediterranean Sea and moves through countries such as Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. As it travels, it picks up moisture from the seas and surrounding regions. When it reaches the Himalayan mountains, the moist air is forced to rise.

As this air rises higher into the atmosphere, it becomes cooler and forms clouds. These clouds can then produce rain, thunderstorms, dust storms, and strong winds, like those seen across North India in recent days. The rising and mixing of warm and cool air make the atmosphere unstable. The weather then suddenly changes from hot and dry to cloudy, windy, and rainy.

Now, the weather system is moving away towards the northeast. Its impact on areas such as Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR is gradually reducing.

However, some moisture is still left in the atmosphere. This means a few places could continue to see light rain or brief showers until Monday, before the weather starts clearing up and temperatures begin rising again.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) June 1 bulletin, Uttarakhand may receive scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph on June 1, 5 and 6.

Similar weather conditions are expected in Punjab till June 5, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till June 4, Uttar Pradesh on June 1, and Rajasthan over the next six days. The department has also warned of thundersqualls, sudden strong winds associated with thunderstorms, in several states. Wind speeds could reach 60-70 kmph, gusting up to 80 kmph, over East Rajasthan on June 2.

Meanwhile, winds of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, are likely over Jammu and Kashmir from June 3-6, Himachal Pradesh from June 4-6, Delhi-NCR and Haryana on June 4, West Rajasthan on June 2, and East Rajasthan on June 1.