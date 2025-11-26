India Takes A 'LEAP' Forward With Giant Maintenance Facility In Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated a state-of-the-art Safran Aircraft Engine Services India (SAESI) facility at the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

The facility, which will be one of the world's largest Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) centres for LEAP (Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion) engines, marks a historic first as it is the first time a global engine Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) has established an MRO operation in India.

The initial investment of around Rs 1,300 crore for the 45,000 square metre facility gives a major push for 'Aatmanirbharta' or self-reliance in the critical aviation sector.

Once fully operational by 2035, the SAESI centre will service up to 300 LEAP engines annually and is also expected to eventually include MRO services for the M88 engines used in Rafale fighter jets, strengthening India's defence capabilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the facility virtually and emphasized its role in nation-building.

"This Safran MRO facility is not just a commercial venture; it is a giant 'LEAP' towards Aatmanirbharta in our skies. It is a symbol of trust in India's talent and a new runway for our youth to build a global aviation hub right here on our own soil."

Union civil aviation minister K. Rammohan Naidu highlighted the policy environment, remarking, "The success of this project is a direct result of our proactive policies, including GST reforms and updated MRO guidelines. This facility will significantly reduce foreign exchange outflow and firmly position India as the maintenance, repair, and overhaul powerhouse of Asia."

Safran Chief Executive Officer, Olivier Andries, focused on the company's commitment to the Indian market, saying, "India's booming aviation market demands world-class service, and this Hyderabad centre, our largest MRO outside of France, is our answer. We are deeply committed to the 'Make in India' vision and are excited to tap into the excellent technical talent base here to ensure the highest standards of engine reliability globally."

Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy welcomed the investment, noting Hyderabad's growing prominence. "Telangana has firmly established itself as the leading aerospace and defence ecosystem in the country. Safran's landmark investment, which will create over a thousand high-value jobs, is a testament to Hyderabad's strategic location and our government's sustained efforts to attract the best global technology leaders."

The establishment of the SAESI facility has profound implications for both the region and the nation. For India. It would mean reduced foreign exchange outflow. Indian airlines currently send engines abroad for major overhauls. This centre eliminates that need, saving substantial foreign exchange.

The potential to service M88 military engines contributes directly to India's defence self-reliance and operational readiness.

It reinforces India's position as a major player in the global aviation value chain, attracting MRO work from international airlines, earning for it a global hub status.

For Hyderabad and Telangana, it creates high-value employment. The centre will employ over 1,000 highly skilled Indian technicians and engineers at full capacity, providing specialised aerospace jobs.

The MRO also catalyses the growth of ancillary units and an entire aerospace supply chain in the GMR Aerospace Park, solidifying Hyderabad's status as an Aerospace & Defence capital.

The facility brings cutting-edge 'MRO 4.0' technologies and advanced process equipment, ensuring world-class service and skill development in the local workforce.

The Safran MRO centre is set to commence operations in 2025, significantly bolstering the infrastructure required to support India's rapidly expanding commercial aircraft fleet.