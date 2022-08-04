India Successfully Test Fires Indigenous Laser-Guided Anti Tank Missiles

The defence ministry said the missiles destroyed the targets with precision at two different ranges.

India on Thursday successfully test-fired indigenously developed laser-guided anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) at a military installation in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the maker of the ATGMs, and the Indian Army on the successful trial of the weapon.

"Indigenously developed laser-Guided anti-tank guided missiles were successfully test-fired from Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun by the DRDO and Indian Army," the ministry said.

The test firing of the missiles was carried out at KK Ranges in Ahmednagar with support from Armoured Corps Centre and School.

"The missiles hit with precision and successfully destroyed the targets at two different ranges. Telemetry systems have recorded the satisfactory flight performance of the missiles," the defence ministry said.

"The all-indigenous laser guided ATGM employs a tandem High explosive anti-tank (HEAT) warhead to defeat explosive reactive armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles," it said.

The ATGM has been developed with multi-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from 120 mm rifled gun of MBT Arjun.

DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy also congratulated the teams associated with the test firing of ATGMs.

