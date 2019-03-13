India Successfully Test-Fires Guided Rocket System 'Pinaka'

The weapon system is equipped with state-of-the-art guidance kit.

India's defence lab DRDO successfully tested-fired the indigenously developed guided rocket system ''Pinaka'' on Tuesday at Pokhran desert in Rajasthan, the officials said.

This was the third test conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation or DRDO since Monday.

#WATCH India successfully carried out third trial of Pinaka guided missile at Pokharan (Rajasthan) today. Two trials were conducted yesterday. pic.twitter.com/1glOwNYA1e — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2019

"All the three trials met mission objectives," the Defence Ministry said.

"The consecutive successful missions of guided Pinaka proves the efficacy, reliability and high precision capabilities of the weapon system," it added.

The weapon system is equipped with state-of-the-art guidance kit, comprising of an advanced navigation and control system.