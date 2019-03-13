India Successfully Test-Fires Guided Rocket System "Pinaka"

This was the third test conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation or DRDO since Monday.

All India | | Updated: March 13, 2019 06:34 IST
The weapon system is equipped with state-of-the-art guidance kit.


New Delhi: 

India's defence lab DRDO successfully tested-fired the indigenously developed guided rocket system ''Pinaka'' on Tuesday at Pokhran desert in Rajasthan, the officials said.

"All the three trials met mission objectives," the Defence Ministry said.

"The consecutive successful missions of guided Pinaka proves the efficacy, reliability and high precision capabilities of the weapon system," it added.

The weapon system is equipped with state-of-the-art guidance kit, comprising of an advanced navigation and control system.

