"India Stands In Solidarity": PM Modi On Philippines Earthquake That Killed 32

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives and destruction caused by an earthquake in Philippines and said India stands in solidarity with the people and the government of the Philippines.

An offshore magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocked the southern Philippines on Monday, killing at least 32 people, injuring more than 200 others mostly in damaged buildings and sending a 1-metre (3-foot) tsunami into nearby coasts.

"Saddened by the loss of lives and destruction caused by today's earthquake in Mindanao, Philippines. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. India stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of the Philippines," PM Modi said in a post on 'X'.

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