India Slams Pak Over Terrorism At UN, Calls It A "Frankenstein State"

India has slammed Pakistan at the United Nations, calling the country a "Frankenstein state" which gets shocked when its "monster bites back". Exercising India's right of reply during the Interactive Dialogue on the UN High Commissioner's annual report, First Secretary at the Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Anupama Singh, attacked Islamabad for "hosting, training and deploying" terrorists.

Her remarks came after Pakistan's representative raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the forum.

"For the record, Jammu and Kashmir was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. The only unresolved issue is Pakistan's illegal occupation of Indian territories and their return," she said Wednesday.

Singh also called out Islamabad's "propaganda", referring to "repression" in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"The ongoing tragedy in Rawalakot, the killing of hundreds of civilians, and the brutal crackdown across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are the predictable outcome of a system built on forcible occupation and sustained through repression," she said.

Rawalakot saw violent protests this month, where 11 people, including four police officers, were killed and hundreds injured during clashes.

"Decades of military land grabs, demographic engineering, and the denial of basic freedoms have brought matters to a point where even demands for bread, electricity, rights, and dignity are met with bullets and brutality. This should surprise no one. An illegal and illegitimate occupation can be sustained only through force," Singh said.

She also said that Pakistan is a country whose sitting defence minister "boasts of hosting, training and deploying terrorists as state policy".

"And yet, Pakistan calls itself a victim of terrorism. Indeed, a paradox, which only Pakistan could sustain. It is a living example of a Frankenstein state which is shocked when its own monster bites back," the Indian diplomat said.

She also spoke on the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, which was suspended a day after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 last year left 26 civilians dead.

"Our position on the Indus Water Treaty is well known. It defies logic that a state which exports terror as an instrument of policy continues to demand the privileges of cooperation predicated on goodwill and friendship," Singh said.

"It is equally undeniable that the treaty is now outdated. No technical arrangement can remain frozen in time while the world around it is transformed," she said about the pact, which was brokered by the World Bank in 1960 to govern the distribution and use of the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan.

"A treaty negotiated in 1960 cannot be treated as a perpetual entitlement - insulated from accountability, detached from present-day realities, and untouched by the profound changes of the past six decades," Singh added.