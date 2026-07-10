"Sexual Violence Used As A Tool Of War, Terrorism, Torture": India At UN

India on Thursday strongly condemned conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV), describing it as a tool used for war, terrorism, torture, and political repression to subjugate communities, suppress dissent, and inflict human suffering.

Speaking at the UN Security Council Open Debate on Conflict-Related Sexual Violence, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador P Harish, said the UN Secretary-General's report pointing to a sharp increase in verified cases in 2025 underscored the urgent need for collective action.

"Today's open debate is on a subject that warrants collective deliberation by member states, particularly in the wake of findings of the UNSG's report on conflict-related sexual violence that corroborates a sharp increase in verified cases in 2025 and the extreme brutality involved. Sexual violence continues to be used as a means of war, of terrorism, torture, and political repression to subjugate communities, suppress dissent, and inflict human suffering. This continues amid a thriving culture of impunity. We strongly condemn such heinous acts," Ambassador Harish said.

Highlighting India's landmark contributions to UN peacekeeping, Harish stated that the deployment of women peacekeepers has had a "transformative impact" in addressing conflict-related sexual violence.

"In India's experience, deployment of women peacekeepers is a proven measure with transformative impact in addressing CRSV. The first-ever all-women formed police unit of the UN deployed by India to Liberia in 2007 was instrumental in creating an environment for addressing criminality, deterring sexual and gender-based violence, and in helping to rebuild safety and confidence among people. The unique perspective brought by female peacekeepers also strengthens systems to deter CRSV," the Indian envoy noted.

He further announced that Indian peacekeepers Major Moiz Yassin and Major Sonia Devendra Navaskar will receive the 2026 UN Secretary-General's Military Gender Advocate of the Year Recognition Certificate for their outstanding efforts in preventing CRSV.

"In this context, I'd like to highlight the contribution of Major Moiz Yassin, who as force ombudsperson and welfare officer in UNMIS built an accessible, confidential, and victim-centred channel for informal grievance reporting. She conducted over 40 tailored sessions across troop and police-contributing countries and military observers, and also established a force gender database for evidence-based gender-responsive planning," Harish detailed.

"Another example is Major Sonia Devendra Navaskar, the focal point for uniformed women and a member of the UNMIS Gender Task Force. She worked actively towards the intelligence and planning functions for CRSV prevention, built UNPOL military best practice networks, and engaged the host nation on gender issues. I'm happy to report that both Major Moiz Yassin and Major Sonia are being awarded the 2026 Military Gender Advocate of the Year Recognition Certificate by the UN Secretary General for their remarkable efforts. They're following the illustrious footsteps of peacekeepers from India, who have been similarly honoured in 2019, 2024, and 2025," he added.

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