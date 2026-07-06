"Planned, Monitored Attack": Hafiz Saeed Named In Pahalgam Attack Chargesheet

In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday filed a supplementary chargesheet naming Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed as the mastermind behind the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead.

The chargesheet was filed before the Special NIA Court in Jammu. The anti-terror agency has accused Hafiz Saeed both in his individual capacity and as the head and founder of banned terror outfit LeT and its proxy, The Resistance Front (TRF).

26 civilians, incluidng 25 tourists and a local guide were killed after terrorists opened fire on tourists in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam on April 22 last year.

"Conspiracy hatched from Pakistan"

According to NIA, evidence shows the entire plot was orchestrated from across the border. Saeed, the agency stated, directed terrorists, planned the operation, and monitored its execution from Pakistan.

He has been booked under stringent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967. Charges include waging war against India and criminal conspiracy.

The supplementary chargesheet runs as an extension to the original 1,597-page chargesheet. It details Pakistan's role, Saeed's direct involvement, and scientific, forensic and technical evidence collected from the attack site.

Previous chargesheet

On 15 December 2025, the NIA had filed its first chargesheet naming Pakistan-based handler Sajid Jatt. It also named three terrorists killed in 'Operation Mahadev' in July 2025, two arrested accused, and the banned outfits LeT/TRF for conspiring and executing the attack.

The Pahalgam massacre

On 22 April 2025, terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam, killing 25 tourists and a local guide.

An FIR was initially registered at the Pahalgam police station. Following preliminary investigations, the Union Home Ministry handed over the case to the National Investigation Agency.

The NIA said investigations are ongoing to dismantle the entire terror network operating from Pakistan and to expose all links and handlers behind the attack.