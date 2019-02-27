Pak Used Air Force To Target Military Installations: Government's Full Statement

One Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by a MiG 21 Bison, said government.

India today said an Indian pilot is missing after an Indian Air Force aircraft shot down a Pakistani jet that was targeting installations in India. Pakistan earlier today claimed "strikes across Line of Control from within Pakistani airspace" in an escalation of hostilities a day after Indian Air Force Jets crossed the Line of Control and struck a terror training camp.

Here's the full statement by the foreign ministry:

"India had informed about Counter Terrorism (CT) action it took yesterday against a training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan based on credible evidence that JeM intended to launch more attacks. Against this Counter Terrorism Action, Pakistan has responded this morning by using its Air Force to target military installations on the Indian side. Due to our high state of readiness and alertness, Pakistan's attempts were foiled successfully.

The Pakistan Air Force was detected and the Indian Air Force responded instantly. In that aerial engagement, one Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by a MiG 21 Bison of the Indian Air Force. The Pakistani aircraft was seen by ground forces falling from the sky on the Pakistan side. In this engagement, we have unfortunately lost one MiG 21. The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts."