India Sets Targets For Sustainable Aviation Fuel Policy: Minister

India has formally approved blending targets for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and is preparing the aviation sector for mandatory global carbon-reduction rules that take effect in 2027, the Union Civil Aviation Ministry informed Parliament on Monday.

Responding to an unstarred question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said India, as a member of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), is obligated to comply with the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA)—a global market-based mechanism aimed at reducing emissions from international flights.

Airlines To Offset Emissions From 2027

Under the scheme, airlines will be required to offset emissions above 2019 levels starting from 2027. The scheme applies only to international flights, the minister clarified.

He added that India has already joined ICAO's Assistance, Capacity-building, and Training for Sustainable Aviation Fuels (ACT-SAF) programme, which supports member states in adopting cleaner aviation fuels and reducing carbon emissions from international aviation.

India also participates in ICAO's technical working groups on aviation environment protection, where experts from all member countries help shape environmental standards and guidance for the global aviation sector.

SAF Blending Targets Approved

To enable a gradual shift toward green aviation, the government has approved SAF blending targets in traditional jet fuel: 1% by 2027, 2% by 2028, and 5% by 2030.

These targets will apply initially to international flights departing from India.

Public sector oil marketing companies are "actively engaged" in meeting these targets, the minister said, acknowledging the challenges of higher production costs and limited feedstock availability for SAF.

India Aligning With Climate Commitments

The Ministry said the push for SAF and readiness for CORSIA are aligned with India's broader climate commitments, including its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.

The reply emphasised that while CORSIA's requirements are mandatory from 2027, the government is already working with airlines and fuel producers to smoothen India's transition to carbon-neutral aviation growth.