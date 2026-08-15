India Says Examining Bangladesh's Request for More Fuel Amid Energy Crisis

As Bangladesh reels under an acute energy crisis, India on Friday said it is examining Dhaka's request for additional supply of petroleum products.

"We have an ongoing arrangement with Bangladesh for the supply of diesel. Insofar as the request for additional supplies is concerned, it will be examined keeping in mind our own requirements, our refining capacity, as well as the availability of diesel in our country," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

He was responding to a question at his bi-weekly media briefing.

Jaiswal also noted that India has invited Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman for a bilateral visit as well as to attend the outreach session of the upcoming BRICS summit in New Delhi.

"We have extended an invitation to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for a bilateral visit. We've also extended an invitation to the Prime Minister for a visit to India for the outreach session of the BRICS Summit," he said.

"So these invitations have been extended, and I shall keep you updated if there is any progress in this regard," he added.

India is hosting the annual BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13 that is expected to deliberate extensively on several pressing global challenges, including the economic consequences of the West Asia crisis.

New Delhi is hosting the BRICS summit in its capacity as its current chair.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin are among the top leaders expected to attend the summit.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

It emerged as an influential grouping as it brings together 11 major emerging economies of the world, representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of the global GDP and around 26 per cent of the global trade.

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