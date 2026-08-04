Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Vishwesh Negi Appointed As India's Ambassador To Iran

Ministry of External Affairs appoints Vishwesh Negi as India's next ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Read Time: 1 min
trusted source trusted source
Share
Vishwesh Negi Appointed As India's Ambassador To Iran
Vishwesh Negi is presently a joint secretary in Ministry of External Affairs
  • Diplomat Vishwesh Negi appointed as India's next ambassador to Iran
  • Negi is a 2002 batch IFS officer and currently a joint secretary in MEA
  • He is expected to assume the ambassador role shortly
When will the new ambassador start his role in Iran?
New Delhi:

Diplomat Vishwesh Negi has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

An IFS officer of the 2002 batch, he is presently a joint secretary in the ministry and is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

"Vishwesh Negi, presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Islamic Republic of Iran," the MEA said in a statement.

The West Asia region remains deeply volatile since February 28, when the US-Israeli combine launched military strikes on Iran and Tehran retaliated.

India has constantly maintained that dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward to restore peace in the region. 
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Vishwesh Negi, India Ambassador Iran, Ministry Of External Affairs
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com