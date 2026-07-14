13 Indians Killed In Gulf Region Since West Asia Conflict Began: Report

Thirteen Indian nationals have been killed, and three others remain missing in the Gulf region since the outbreak of the conflict in West Asia in February this year, government sources said on Tuesday.

There have been fresh tensions in West Asia with strikes from Iran and the United States casting a shadow on the interim peace deal between the two countries.

The conflict started on February 28 with Iran on one side and the US and Israel on the other.

The conflict has impacted maritime transit and energy supply chains.

India on Tuesday said it is closely following developments in West Asia and called for safe and unimpeded navigation and the flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz.

Responding to queries during the weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is deeply concerned by the attacks on two vessels in which one Indian national was killed.

"We are closely following the developments in West Asia. We continue to call for safe and unimpeded navigation and the flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz. This is key for ensuring the economic and energy security of people across the world," he said.

Jaiswal said MEA had issued a statement after summoning the Deputy Chief of Mission of Iran and conveyed India's deepest concerns over the attack on two vessels - MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa - during their transit through the Strait of Hormuz today.

The two vessels were carrying 30 Indian seafarers, among their combined crew of 46. Of the 12 Indian nationals onboard MT Al Bahiyah, one has tragically lost his life, and another has been injured. Of the 18 Indian nationals onboard MT Mombasa, 9 have sustained injuries, including 2 who are reported to be seriously injured.

"We issued a statement after summoning the Deputy Chief of Mission of Iran. We conveyed to them our deepest concerns and that we strongly condemned what has happened. We lost a precious Indian life, and several Indian nationals have been injured, a couple of them seriously. We conveyed our strongest protest to the Iranian side on this matter, stating that these attacks must stop at the earliest," he said at the media briefing.

Jaiswal said there should be de-escalation and Iran and the USA should come to the negotiating table and take the path of dialogue for peace in West Asia.

"There should be de-escalation, and the two sides should come to the negotiating table and take the path of dialogue and diplomacy so that peace and stability can be ensured in West Asia," he said.

In its statement issued earlier in the day, MEA extended deepest condolences to the family of the deceased Indian national and wished speedy recovery to those injured.

"Our Mission and Post in the UAE are closely monitoring the situation and are in touch with the UAE authorities to ensure all possible assistance to the affected Indian seafarers. The Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi was summoned this morning by the Ministry of External Affairs, and a strong protest against these attacks was lodged with him," the statement said.

"We strongly condemn these attacks and acts of violence targeting seafarers and disrupting free and safe navigation through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz. We also reiterate our deep concern on account of the resumption of attacks and escalation of hostilities in the West Asian region and call for immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue and diplomacy in the interests of peace, security and stability in the region," it added.

MEA said that targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must cease so that free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, can be restored at the earliest.