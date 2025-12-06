"No Country Has Veto On Our Ties": S Jaishankar On Whether Putin Visit Irks US

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has defended India's freedom of choice to choose its global partners, asserting that New Delhi's ties with Moscow had been the biggest and steadiest in a world fraught with geopolitical ups and downs.

It's unreasonable for any country to have a veto on India's relations with another country, he said while speaking to NDTV's CEO and Editor-In-Chief Rahul Kanwal at the HT Leadership Summit this morning.

Jaishankar's remarks came in the backdrop of Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent India visit, which he said was about reimagining relationships. Asked if the high-level visit complicates India's ties with the US, the minister said that he wouldn't go to the Western press for an objective assessment for a reading on Putin.

It's crucial for India to maintain cooperation with as many players as possible and have that freedom of choice to bolster its position in the world, the minister said.

"The world has seen a lot of ups and downs in the last 70-80 years, but India and Russia have been among the steadiest big relationships in the world. Russia's ties with China or Europe had their ups and downs, and so did our ties with other nations. But you can see it in popular sentiments; there is a feeling about Russia on the streets," he added.

India must stand up for what is in its interest, he thundered, adding that diplomacy is not about pleasing someone else.

There is no lack of communication with the US, he said, asserting that a trade deal with Washington could become a reality soon. "Trade is the most important issue with the US. It is central to the thinking in Washington. We are prepared to meet it on reasonable terms," the foreign minister added.

Sharing how foreign policy works, he said that things go your way on all issues, and one must try to engage and work over such obstacles.

"We believe there can be a landing point for our respective trade interests. It is something that will be negotiated hard. For us, the interest of the workers and the farmers and the middle class matters. When we look at the trade agreements with the US, we must be judicious," he added.