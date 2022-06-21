India Reports 9,923 New Covid Cases, 17 Related Deaths

Coronavirus update: The number of active cases in India increased to 79,313. (File)

India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,33,19,396 on Tuesday with 9,923 fresh cases, while the number of active cases increased to 79,313, according to Union health ministry data.

The death count climbed to 5,24,890 with 17 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.18 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.61 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 2,613 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.55 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.67 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,15,193, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.21 per cent, it said.

So far, 196.32 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country under the nationwide inoculation drive, according to the ministry.

The 17 new fatalities include six from Delhi, five from Kerala, two from Maharashtra, and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

Of the total 5,24,890 deaths reported so far in the country, 1,47,888 were from Maharashtra, 69,889 from Kerala, 40,113 from Karnataka, 38,026 from Tamil Nadu, 26,238 from Delhi, 23,527 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,209 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

