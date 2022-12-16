India Records 162 New Covid Cases

The national COVID recovery rate has increased to 98.80%. (Representational)

India has recorded a single-day rise of 162 new coronavirus infections and the count of active cases has declined to 3,691, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The country now has 4.46 crore COVID-19 cases and the death count due to the disease stands at 5,30,663, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry.

A decrease of 76 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease in the country has surged to 4,41,41,255, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.99 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)