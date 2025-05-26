Covid-19 In India: LF.7 and NB.1.8.1, New Covid Variants Detected; Do You Need A Booster Dose?

New Covid-19 variants, LF.7 and NB.1.8.1 have been detected in India. India has reported a total of 1,009 active covid cases as of May 26. According to data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), one case of NB.1.8.1 was detected in Tamil Nadu in April, whereas four cases of LF.7 were identified in Gujarat in May. The Health Ministry has confirmed that these two new variants have been detected in India.

About LF.7 and NB.1.8.1

The LF.7 and NB.1.8.1 are descendants of the JN.1 variant.

The JN.1 variant and its related descendants belong to the Omicron family. JN.1 is a descendant of the BA.2.86 variant (an Omicron sub-variant). Like other Omicron-related strains, LF.7 and NB.1.8.1 appear to be highly transmissible. Symptoms are generally mild to moderate. However, elderly and immune-compromised people remain at higher risk for severe disease.

As the cases are rising rapidly, it is more important than ever to follow all precautionary measures to control the spread of Covid-19.

"Amid the resurgence of Covid-19, it is important to practice routine precautions. This includes wearing a mask, particularly in crowded or enclosed spaces, to minimise the risk of exposure to the virus. Additionally, frequent hand washing is immensely helpful. Also, it is advisable to avoid non-essential travel, large gatherings and crowded places," says Dr. Sharad Joshi, Director & HOD, Pulmonology and Paediatric Pulmonology, Max Healthcare.

Do you need a booster shot?

"Presently there is no recommendation for a vaccine booster dose. We must wait for government guidelines and proper research. Meanwhile, as mentioned earlier, wear a mask, cover your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing, and maintain social distancing," Dr. Joshi adds.

The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies LF.7 and NB.1.8.1 sub-variants as "Variants Under Monitoring", not as "Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest". A surge in covid cases has also been reported in China, Singapore and Hong Kong over the past few weeks.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.