India Reaffirms Commitment To Syrian-Led, UN-Facilitated Political Process: Envoy

India, while joining the consensus on United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Syrian Humanitarian Resolution on Friday, reaffirmed its commitment to Syrian-led, Syrian-owned UN-facilitated political process.

Permanent Representative/Ambassador of India to United Nations TS Tirumurti while explaining India's vote on Syria said, "India firmly believes that long-term security and stability of this region can only be achieved by preserving the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria. We are deeply concerned with the involvement of external actors in Syria which is making the situation worse."

"We also remain convinced that there can be no military solution to the Syrian conflict and reaffirm our commitment to advancing a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned UN-facilitated political process in line with the UN Security Council Resolution 2254," added Mr Tirumurti.

Resolution 2254 calls for a ceasefire and political settlement in Syria.

"India calls for enhanced and effective humanitarian assistance to all Syrians without discrimination, politicization or preconditions, and consistent with sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria," tweeted Mr Tirumurti.

The decade-long violence and terror have caused a devastating impact on the lives of Syrians. Syria, which was the fulcrum of Arab culture and a leading voice of the region, is now facing a precarious situation.

India has been calling for enhanced and effective humanitarian assistance to all Syrians throughout the country without discrimination, politicization, and preconditions.

More than 13 million people across Syria need humanitarian assistance in one form or another. Syrian women, children, elderly have been severely impacted in disproportionate ways. Today's adoption, therefore, will reassure 3.4 million people in the northwest of Syria, said Mr Tirumurti.

He also advised focusing on the rest of the territory of Syria rather than concentrating on northwest Syria.

"We also need to reflect on the humanitarian situation not just in the northwest, but also on the rest of the territory of Syria. Both the UN Secretary-General and Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) have repeatedly spoken about the worsening humanitarian operations on the ground," said Mr Tirumurti.

There is an urgent need for an active engagement between the international donor community, humanitarian agencies, and financial institutions with Syria, consistent with the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Syria to address the humanitarian situation and reconstruction needs, said the Indian envoy.