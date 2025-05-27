"<i>Nakal Ke Liye Akal</i>...": Asaduddin Owaisi Jabs Pak PM, Army Chief Over Fake Photo Row

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi criticized Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Asim Munir for displaying a fake memento linked to a military operation against India, and labeled them as "stupid jokers".

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday called Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Asim Munir "stupid jokers" after they were seen with a fake memento of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, which was launched in response to India's Operation Sindoor, during a high-profile event.

The memento was recently presented to Mr Sharif by Mr Munir to push forward Pakistan's propaganda of claiming a military operation victory over India, and showed a painting that resembled the Chinese military drills. The event was reportedly attended by top political and military leadership, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Mr Owaisi, who is in Kuwait as part of India's diplomatic outreach on the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, said the Pakistani PM and his Army chief "need brains to copy".

"These stupid jokers want to compete with India. They gave a photograph of a 2019 Chinese Army drill, claiming it was a victory over India. This is what Pakistan indulges in. They cannot even gift a proper photograph," he said during an interaction with the Indian community in Kuwait

#WATCH | During an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi says, " Yesterday, the Pakistani Army chief gifted a photo to the Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif...these stupid jokers want to compete with India, they had given a photograph of a 2019… pic.twitter.com/xJoaBo6zhO — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2025

"We used to hear in childhood that 'nakal karne ke liye akal chahiye' (Copying requires intelligence). In nalayako ke pass toh akal bhi nahi hai (These worthless people don't even have brains)," he said.

Since the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Mr Owaisi, the Hyderabad MP, has slammed Pakistani leaders for their role in terror attacks on India.

Pakistan's Misinformation Campaign Against India

The fake memento was not the first time that Pakistan has tried to spread misinformation about its military operations against India.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on May 15 used a fake picture of an article in the UK-based newspaper to praise the country's air force.

Speaking in Parliament, Mr Dar, who is also the Foreign Minister, said that an article in The Daily Telegraph read: "Pakistan Air Force: The undisputed king of the skies".

A screenshot of the image - a front-page story from May 10 - said "experts" described the Pakistani Air Force (PAF) as "feared, respected, and remarkably efficient".

Pakistan's newspaper, Dawn, however, did a fact-check and said the claim was false, citing "multiple discrepancies, including spelling mistakes, mistyped and jumped sentences and language inconsistencies" in the viral image.

"The image of the British newspaper is fake and no such article has been published by the outlet," it said.

After the Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes under Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam attack, the Pakistani army attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

Islamabad had then claimed major damage to India's military infrastructure, which was firmly rejected by New Delhi.