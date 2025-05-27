Turkey's Erdogan Congratulates Pak Field Marshal Asim Munir, Enhances Ties

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Turkish President Erdogan congratulated Pakistan's new Field Marshal Asim Munir. Turkey aims to enhance strategic ties with Pakistan, including defence. Field Marshal Munir joins top Pakistani delegation on a regional visit.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warmly greeted Pakistan's new Field Marshal Asim Munir and congratulated him on his promotion in the wake of the religiously-motivated Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists were killed in India days after an inflammatory and communal speech by the Pakistan army chief.

After India's military response to the Pakistan-linked cross-border terror attack and subsequent escalations by Islamabad and Rawalpindi, which left Pakistan's terror and military infrastructure crippled, Islamabad decided to promote its army chief in a desperate, face-saving attempt to attain some credibility after its outrageous claims - almost all of which have been fact-checked or proven as fake news.

Turkey's President however, has ideologically backed Pakistan's communal narrative and cemented ties with the "brotherly" nation. Some of Turkey's recent decisions indicate its President openly backing Pakistan's terror elements. In a message that came directly from the Turkish President after India eliminated over 100 terrorists, Mr Erdogan said, "I pray for Allah's mercy for our brothers who lost their lives in the attacks, and I extend my condolences to the brotherly people and state of Pakistan."

The Turkish President's condolence message came the same day as a UN-designated terrorist conducted the funeral of the terrorists killed in India's Operation Sindoor. Pakistan's army officers were seen lined-up behind the global terrorist with their heads bowed as a sign of homage. Turkey's Erdogan has, for long, backed Pakistan over its invasion and illegal occupation of Indian territory in Jammu and Kashmir.

Welcoming Pakistan's Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Turkey's capital Ankara, President Erdogan expressed his desire to enhance ties between the two countries to a "strategic partnership", which often indicates nuclear cooperation among other things like financial and defence ties between two nations with a shared objective or goal.

Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir attends the Turkey Pakistan bilateral talks

Photo Credit: Photo Credit: X / @prajapat64876

Turkey backing Pakistan's military manoeuvres against India was on display during the recent military escalations by Rawalpindi. 300-400 drones used by Pakistan against India were mostly provided by Turkey. These drones targeted both military and civilian areas in India. In addition to this, Turkey sent its warship to Karachi Port, which it called a "routine port call". Ankara also reportedly sent military aircraft containing arms and weapons to aid Pakistan in its misadventure against India - reports that Trukey has denied, saying the aircraft landed for refuelling purposes.

In a rather unusual move that highlights the significance of Rawalpindi - Pakistan Army Headquarters - in governance and diplomatic issues meant for the civilian government to handle, Field Marshal Munir is accompanying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and foreign minister Ishaq Dar on a four-nation visit to "friendly countries".

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir meets Trukey's President Erdogan as both nations enhance ties

Photo Credit: Photo Credit: X / @iletisim

Besides Turkey, the top Pakistani delegation will visit Iran, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan from May 25 to 30, according to Pakistan's Foreign Office. While India is focused on putting pressure on Pakistan globally, Islamabad is focusing on the immediate neighbourhood - south and central Asia.

While visits to Azerbaijan and Turkey, covers Pakistan's central and west Asia outreach, a visit to Tajikistan, located just north of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, indicates Islamabad's south Asia strategy. This comes days after a China-convened meeting between Afghanistan and Pakistan, following which Afghanistan has reportedly agreed to join the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor under Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative.

