New Op Sindoor Photos Show Three Service Chiefs Monitoring May 7 Strikes

The Indian Army has released a booklet for its personnel on Operation Sindoor, which shows Army, Navy and Air Force chiefs in the 'Operations Room', monitoring the May 7 strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Two new pictures have been released showing Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral DK Tripathi, Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and a senior Army officer are in the war room.

Indian Army has released a booklet to its personnel on #OperationSindoor where it has shown the Indian Army Operations Room from where the operation was being monitored by top military brass, including Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Air… pic.twitter.com/FiIoHsvjVH — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2025

The second picture shows General Dwivedi and the senior officer looking at a screen at 1:05 am, when Operation Sindoor began on May 7. The two officers are looking at drone footage, satellite images, and getting real-time updates on the operation, in which Indian fighter jets with precision-guided bombs, SCALP cruise missiles, and drones struck nine targets, killing over 140 terrorists.

On May 7, India avenged the Pahalgam attack in which 26 civilians were killed by terrorists in the Baisaran valley. The strikes were codenamed 'Operation Sindoor' - an ode to the women who lost their husbands in the attack.

India's strike dismantled key logistical, operational, and training infrastructure used by LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen, and other affiliated networks in Pakistan's Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sialkot, Chakamru and Kotli, Bhimber, Gulpur and two sites in Muzaffarabad that are located in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

One of the sites, Muridke, is the headquarters of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, which is run by Hafiz Saeed, and Bahalwapur in Pakistan's Punjab province is the base of Jaish-e-Mohammad, an outfit run by Masood Azhar.

100-Hour Missile, Drone Battle

After India's precision strikes, Pakistan opened fire and launched artillery shelling on Poonch, Rajouri and other areas of Jammu and Kashmir, which was followed by multiple drone and missile attacks on Indian military bases and cities over the next three days.

India's multi-layered air defence system is credited with safeguarding cities and military infrastructure from Pakistan's attack.

The multi-layered air defence system, as explained through a diagram, shows Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS), ack-ack air defence guns like the L70, ZSU 23 Shilka, Man Portable Air Defence Systems (MANPADS) forming the inner layer of air defence for very-short range aerial targets like low-flying drones. This is followed by the second layer, which includes point defence systems that protect a specific area or an asset, short-range surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) like Spyder, Pechora, and OSA-AK. The third layer is formed by the medium-range SAMs like Akash and the Indo-Israeli MRSAM, and the outer layer for area-defence is done by long-range SAMs like the S-400 and the fighter jets.

India responded with force and struck 11 air bases of Pakistan in response to the continued attacks after the May 7 strikes.

Sargodha, Nur Khan (Chaklala), Bholari, Jacobabad, Sukkur and Rahim Yar Khan, Skardu, Pasrur, Murid, Rafiqui, and Chunian bases of Pakistan using a combination of cruise missiles, precision-guided bombs, and drones. On May 8, India struck Pakistan's air defence launcher in Lahore with a drone.

Satellite images accessed by NDTV showed extensive damage to Pakistan's Sargodha, Nur Khan (Chaklala), Bholari, Jacobabad, Sukkur and Rahim Yar Khan after India's "measured and calibrated" response.

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined India's three principles of security doctrine toward Pakistan, which underwent a paradigm shift after Operation Sindoor. The Prime Minister also outlined the terms under which India will engage with Pakistan in the future and said it will not tolerate any "nuclear blackmail" from Islamabad.

The Prime Minister said the Bahawalpur and Muridke have become global terror universities and they have been linked to the 9/11 attacks, the London Tube Bombings and every attack on Indian soil in the last decade. The Prime Minister, in his speech, made sure that the nexus between the Pakistan government, army and the terrorists is highlighted. He said any future talks with Pakistan will only happen on terrorism and on Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and nothing else.