India Offers Sustainable Approach To Global South's Health Challenges: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the future of a healthy world depends on inclusion, integrated vision and collaboration, as he asserted that India's approach offers replicable, scalable and sustainable models to meet health challenges of the Global South.

In his video message during the 78th Session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva, he highlighted this year's theme, 'One World for Health' and emphasised that it aligns with India's vision for global health.

PM Modi recalled his address at the 2023 World Health Assembly, where he had spoken about 'One Earth, One Health' and pointed out that the future of a healthy world depends on inclusion, an integrated vision, and collaboration.

Emphasising that inclusion is at the core of India's health reforms, he highlighted Ayushman Bharat, the world's largest health insurance scheme, which covers 580 million people and provides free treatment.

The programme was recently expanded to cover all Indians above the age of 70 years.

He noted India's extensive network of thousands of health and wellness centres that facilitate early screening and detection of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and hypertension.

Modi also underlined the role of thousands of public pharmacies that provide high-quality medicines at significantly lower prices.

Highlighting the role of technology in improving health outcomes, Modi underscored India's digital initiatives like the digital platform that tracks the vaccination of pregnant women and children and the unique digital health identity system, which is helping integrate benefits, insurance, records, and information.

He said that with telemedicine, no one is too far from a doctor.

He highlighted India's free telemedicine service, which has enabled over 340 million consultations.

Reflecting on the positive impact of India's health initiatives, he noted a significant decline in out-of-pocket expenditure as a percentage of total health expenditure. Simultaneously, he emphasized that government health expenditure has increased considerably.

"The health of the world depends on how well we care for the most vulnerable," the Prime Minister asserted.

Noting that the Global South is particularly impacted by health challenges, Modi stressed that India's approach provides replicable, scalable, and sustainable models.

He expressed India's willingness to share its learnings and best practices with the world, especially with the Global South.

Looking ahead to the 11th International Day of Yoga in June, the prime minister encouraged global participation and highlighted this year's theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health'.

He extended an invitation to all countries, emphasizing India's role as the birthplace of Yoga.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated the World Health Organization (WHO) and all member states on the successful negotiations of the intergovernmental negotiating body (INB) treaty.

He described it as a shared commitment to fighting future pandemics through greater global cooperation.

The prime minister emphasised the importance of building a healthy planet while ensuring that no one is left behind.

Concluding his address, Prime Minister Modi invoked a timeless prayer from the Vedas, he reflected on how, thousands of years ago, India's sages prayed for a world where all would be healthy, happy, and free from disease.

He expressed hope that this vision would unite the world.

