Centre Plans Single Regulator To Oversee India's Entire E-Commerce Sector

The federal government has indicated it aims to remove the legal fragmentation governing the e-commerce sector, according to the Draft National Policy Framework on e-commerce.

All India | | Updated: July 30, 2018 11:58 IST
Some of the measures include local data storage, mandating use of RuPay payments in online transactions

Mumbai: 

India is mulling a single legislation to address all aspects of e-commerce regulation, and it is also exploring the idea of setting up a single regulator to consider all sector-related issues, according to a draft policy document seen by Reuters.

Some of the measures suggested in the draft include local data storage, mandating the use of state-run RuPay payments in online transactions and enhancing the participation of micro, small and medium enterprises in online retail.

