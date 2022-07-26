India Logs 14,830 New COVID-19 Cases, 36 Covid Deaths In 24 Hours: Centre

202.5 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far (Representational)

With 14,830 new COVID-19 cases being reported in a day, India's tally of coronavirus infections rose to 4,39,20,451, while the count of active cases has declined to 1,47,512, according to Union Health Ministry data updated today.

The death count due to the disease has climbed to 5,26,110 with 36 new fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Active cases now comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 3,365 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.48 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.53 per cent, according to the data.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,32,46,829, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, it showed.

According to the ministry, 202.5 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

India crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on January 25 this year.

Thirty-six new fatalities due to the disease were reported across the country – seven each from Kerala and West Bengal, six from Maharashtra, three from Gujarat, two each from Delhi and Punjab, and one each from Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Tripura and Uttarakhand.

A total of 5,26,110 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,48,068 from Maharashtra, 70,393 from Kerala, 40,133 from Karnataka, 38,032 from Tamil Nadu, 26,303 from Delhi, 23,560 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,327 from West Bengal.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures are subject to further verification and reconciliation.



