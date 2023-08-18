'India Lives For Humanity': RSS Leader Dattatreya Hosabale

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary, Dattatreya Hosabale, on Thursday said India lives for humanity adding that mission of the country is to shed light as a beacon to the world with its "cultural values and unique vision of life".

Addressing the 'Amritashatam' lecture series organised by Kesari Weekly, Mr Hosabale said, "India lives for humanity. India's mission is to shed light as a beacon to the world with its cultural values and unique vision of life. For this, it is necessary to strengthen the strong sense of nationalism among Indians. Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar made this into a reality by founding the RSS."

Mr Hosabale stated further that the Sangh was in an emerging phase during the country's freedom movement and transformed into a national organisation post-independence.

"Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has a history of emerging during the freedom struggle and transforming into a national organisational force after independence. The history of the Sangh cannot be understood without understanding the life of its founder. He dedicated every inch of his life to realising the idea of a model nation," Mr Hosable said.

"Dr. Hedgewar was a born patriot. He was involved in the freedom struggle since childhood. Inspired by Balagangadhara Tilak's freedom struggle series, he also participated in various revolutionary activities," he added.

The RSS leader added that the aim of Mr Hedgewar was to achieve "national glory" through the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

"He thought that the attainment of freedom was not possible without becoming an organized nation with a cultural foundation and that if freedom was to be preserved, every individual has to take up the inspiration of the nation's ideal. He added that the aim was national glory through the organization," Mr Hosable said.





