India Lauds America's New Security Policy For Emphasis On Indo-US Ties

India today appreciated the strategic importance given by the US to bilateral ties in its new National Security Strategy and said that the two countries share common objectives, including combating terrorism.Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said a close partnership between India and the US contributes to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region as well as to the economic progress of the two countries."We appreciate the strategic importance given to India-US relationship in the new National Security Strategy released by the US. As two responsible democracies, India and the US share common objectives, including combating terrorism and promoting peace and security throughout the world," he said.Describing India as a "leading global power" in its newly unveiled National Security Strategy, the Trump administration has said it will deepen US' strategic partnership with India and support its leadership role in maintaining security in the Indo-Pacific region.The 68-page document also said the US will seek to increase quadrilateral cooperation with Japan, Australia and India.