India-Germany Advanced Submarine Deal Soon? What German Envoy Told NDTV

The German ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, said that a major defence contract for the supply of six advanced submarines to the Indian Navy is close to completion, with a signing expected within weeks.

In an interview with NDTV, Ackermann described the negotiations as far advanced and expressed strong optimism that the agreement with Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) would be finalised soon. He said that the deal could be signed in the coming weeks.

"Until things are signed, you have to be careful. But I would be hugely optimistic that in the weeks to come, we'll see a signature. I'd say that six to eight weeks," Ackermann told NDTV.

"It's a joint venture between what used to be HTW and is now TKMS and MDL, Mazagon Shipyard in Mumbai. And not only that, large parts will be produced here in India by this joint venture. I understand also that TKMS is trying to set up shop here on their own in India. So I think you can be expecting a large part of these submarines to be produced here in India," he added.

The project, known as Project 75I, involves the construction of six diesel-electric submarines equipped with Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) systems. These submarines are to be built primarily in India by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) in Mumbai, in partnership with TKMS.

A significant portion of the submarines' components and assembly will take place in India through a joint venture. This approach is intended to strengthen India's shipbuilding capabilities and reduce dependence on fully imported platforms.

The submarines, based on an advanced variant of the German Type-214 design, are expected to enhance the Indian Navy's underwater capabilities with improved stealth features and extended submerged endurance provided by the AIP technology.

The deal has been under negotiation for an extended period as part of India's effort to modernise its conventional submarine fleet, which has faced delays in recent procurement cycles.

Ackermann highlighted the broader context of growing defence ties between India and Germany. He noted that India has emerged as a trusted partner in this domain, with recent years seeing streamlined export approval processes from Germany.

The ambassador also addressed India's potential involvement in European future combat air programmes. He referred to the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), a joint development effort led by France and Germany, along with Spain.

Ackermann stated that Germany and France must first resolve their differences over the FCAS programme before any invitation could be extended to India as a partner.

"I think what I can say on a general level is India has become more and more a trusted defence partner for Europe. You see that in France for decades," Ackermann told NDTV. "You see it in Germany in the last couple of years. So I think that, you know, developing something together with India is absolutely on the agenda. I'm not privileged to say whether FCAS is the right way."

"But I think India is such a trusted defence partner by now that I think we'll see common projects in the not so far future," he added.

The FCAS project, aimed at producing a sixth-generation fighter aircraft and associated systems, has encountered challenges in aligning the priorities of the participating countries. Recent reports indicate ongoing discussions between France and Germany to address technical and strategic divergences, including requirements for carrier-capable variants and other specifications.

Ackermann added that cooperation with India in defence is advancing on multiple fronts, with the submarine project as a near-term priority.

