Advertisement

Indo-German Ties Strong Anchor In Times Of Conflict, Uncertainty: PM Modi

India Germany Ties: The IGC framework was launched in 2011 and allows for a comprehensive review of cooperation and identification of new areas of engagement between the two countries across various sectors.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Indo-German Ties Strong Anchor In Times Of Conflict, Uncertainty: PM Modi
PM Modi said the strategic partnership between India and Germany has emerged as a strong anchor
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the strategic partnership between India and Germany has emerged as a strong anchor at a time when the world is faced with tensions, conflicts and uncertainty.

Participating in the Seventh Inter-Governmental Consultations with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Prime Minister Modi said India-Germany ties were a transformational partnership of two capable and strong democracies and not a transactional relationship.

"The world is passing through times of tensions, conflicts and uncertainty. In the Indo-Pacific region, there are serious concerns about the rule of law and freedom of navigation. In times like this, the strategic partnership between India and Germany has emerged as a strong anchor," PM Modi said.

The prime minister recalled that this was Chancellor Scholz's third visit to India and marked the "triple celebration" of the friendship between India and Germany.

"In the last IGC in Berlin in 2022, we took important decisions for our bilateral cooperation. In two years, there has been encouraging progress in various sectors of our strategic relations. There has been increasing cooperation in areas such as defence, technology, energy, green and sustainable development that have become symbols of mutual trust," PM Modi said.

The prime minister also welcomed the 'Focus on India' strategy announced by Germany.

"I am delighted that to expand and elevate our partnership, we are taking several new and important initiatives and moving from the 'Whole of Government' to the Whole of Nation approach," PM Modi said.

The IGC framework was launched in 2011 and allows for a comprehensive review of cooperation and identification of new areas of engagement between the two countries across various sectors.
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Narendra Modi, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, India Germany Ties
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
"Sick And Disgusting": Mia Khalifa Slammed Online For Mocking US Military Service Members
Indo-German Ties Strong Anchor In Times Of Conflict, Uncertainty: PM Modi
Germany Has Increase Visas For Skilled Indians To 90,000: PM Modi
Next Article
Germany Has Increase Visas For Skilled Indians To 90,000: PM Modi
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com