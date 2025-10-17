'It Is India AND China...': UK, German Envoys On Importance To Global Trade

India and China are both important trading partners and key global players, top envoys from the United Kingdom and Germany said Friday morning at the NDTV World Summit 2025.

British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron admitted China's heft but stressed 'India will be more important', while Dr Philipp Ackermann said, "It is not either/or... it is India AND China."

Asked about China's rise in the global economic and trade spaces, both spoke about the need to ensure a diversity of trade partners, particularly amid increasingly volatile global geopolitics.

"None of us wants to be dependent on (only) one country," Cameron said.

The remarks came against the backdrop of global supply chains being disrupted by wars in Ukraine and West Asia, as well as United States President Donald Trump's tariffs.

The US has imposed 50 per cent tariff on India, including a 25 per cent 'penalty' for buying Russian oil. Trump has grumbled repeatedly that Delhi buying oil from Moscow allows the latter to fund the war on Ukraine, a war he vowed to end within weeks of being sworn-in in January.

China, meanwhile, has been threatened with a 100 per cent levy, sparking global fears of yet another tariff battle between the two biggest economies in the world.

Beijing responded with a strong warning. "If the US continues on its wrong course, China will firmly take necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," it said.

The tariffs on India and China, and massive levies on other countries, have prompted a re-aligning of geopolitical relationships, particularly in Asia, with Russia, India, and China, never seen to be on the same page before, now openly talking up trade and economic partnerships.