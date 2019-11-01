India, Germany Sign 17 Agreements During Angela Merkel's India Visit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is on a two-day visit to India (PTI Photo)

Seventeen agreements have been signed between India and Germany in the fields of agriculture, maritime technology, ayurveda and yoga among others, the External Affairs Ministry said.

Five joint declarations of intent were also exchanged between India and Germany, the ministry said in a statement.

The joint declarations of intent included cooperation on strategic projects, partnership for green urban mobility, research and development on artificial intelligence and cooperation in the field of prevention of marine litter, it said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is on a two-day visit to India, said the agreements prove that ties between the countries are marching ahead in the area of new and advanced technology.

"We will be happy to engage in big infrastructure projects which India is envisaging," she said.

Agreements have also been signed to promote, establish and expand scientific and technological research cooperation, academic collaboration in ayurveda, yoga and meditation, the statement said.

An MoU has also been signed in the field of occupational diseases, rehabilitation and vocational training of insured persons and workers with disabilities, it said.

Another pact was signed for cooperation in inland, coastal and maritime technology, it added.

Other agreements signed between the two countries include collaboration in agricultural technical and professional training, cooperation between the National Museum, the National Gallery of Modern Art, the Indian Museum, Kolkata, the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation and the Stiftung Humboldt Forum in Berliner Schloss and between All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Deutscher Fußball-Bund e.V (DFB), the statement said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.