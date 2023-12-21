India Deploys Second Guided-Missile Destroyer In Gulf Of Aden Amid Pirates' Threat

The Navy swiftly responded after receiving a call for help from MV Ruen.

The Indian Navy has deployed a second frontline ship in the Gulf of Aden to augment its anti-piracy mission, following the hijacking of a Malta-flagged cargo vessel by pirates.

The Navy now has stealth guided-missile destroyer INS Kochi and INS Kolkata in the region, officials said.

The Navy swiftly responded after receiving a call for help from MV Ruen, the Malta-flagged hijacked vessel, on December 14.

Days later, it evacuated one of the 18 crew members onboard the vessel off the coast of Somalia to provide medical care after he was injured by the pirates.

"In a swift response, Indian Navy's maritime patrol aircraft deployed to investigate the incident arrived overhead MV Ruen on December 15 and established communication with the crew," a Navy spokesperson said.

"All 18 crew (no Indians onboard) were reported to be safe in the citadel. Concurrently, in response to the incident, INS Kochi on anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden was also diverted immediately to render assistance," he said.

The official said INS Kochi intercepted MV Ruen in the early hours of December 16 and launched its integral helicopter to assess the situation.

"It was ascertained from the crew that the citadel onboard MV Ruen had been breached and all crew members were held hostage by the pirates. One of the crew members had also sustained injuries, but was reported to be stable," he said.

"Whilst no armed intervention was undertaken to ensure crew safety onboard the hijacked MV, requisite actions were taken by the warship towards ensuring suitable treatment of the crew by the pirates," he added.

The Navy spokesperson said a Japanese warship also arrived in the area on December 16 and was relieved by Spanish warship ESPNS Victoria later in the day.

"Indian Navy ship maintained in close vicinity of hijacked vessel during its transit towards Somalia from December 16 to 17, suitably engaging with the pirates and coordinating actions with the other warships," the official said.

The hijacked vessel entered the territorial waters of Somalia on December 17 and INS Kochi was successful in ensuring that the injured crew member was released by the pirates in the early hours of December 18 for further medical management.

"The injured crew member was medically attended to onboard the Indian Navy ship, but due to urgent medical attention required, which was beyond the scope of the ship, he was transferred ashore at Oman on December 19," the official said.

"In the light of the above incident and towards augmenting the anti-Piracy efforts in the Gulf of Aden region, the Indian Navy has deployed another indigenous guided missile destroyer in the region," he said.

"The Indian Navy remains committed to ensuring safety of merchant shipping and rendering assistance to the mariners at sea, as a 'first responder' in the region," the official added.

