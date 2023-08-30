India Decides To Allow Rice Export To Singapore In View Of 'Special Ties'

Notably, the export of non-basmati white rice was prohibited from July 20 to check the domestic prices.

In view of the "special relationship" with Singapore, India has decided to allow the export of rice to "meet the food security requirements" of the Southeast nation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"India and Singapore enjoy a very close strategic partnership, characterized by shared interests, close economic ties and strong people-to-people connect. In view of this special relationship, India has decided to allow the export of rice to meet the food security requirements of Singapore," said MEA official spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi on Tuesday in response to media queries on rice export to Singapore.

"Formal orders in this regard will be issued shortly," Mr Bagchi added.

India on August 27 introduced additional safeguards on exports of basmati rice so as to prevent exports of non-basmati white rice, which is presently under the prohibited category.

Last Sunday, the government said it has received credible field reports regarding misclassification and illegal export of non-basmati white rice.

"It has been reported that non-basmati white rice is being exported under the HS codes of parboiled rice and basmati rice," the government said in a statement.

Notably, the export of non-basmati white rice was prohibited from July 20 to check the domestic prices and ensure domestic food security. The government noticed that despite restrictions put on certain varieties, rice exports have been high during the current year.

The central government on July 20 amended the rice export norms putting the non-basmati white rice in the "prohibited" category.

The export policy relating to non-basmati white rice (semi-milled or wholly milled rice, whether or not polished or glazed) has been revised from "free" to "prohibited" and it has come into force immediately, a Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) notification said.

