Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 6,563 Cases In India In 24 Hours

COVID-19 Cases: India has so far conducted over 66.41 crore cumulative tests. (File)

India reported 6,563 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday , taking the total cases in the country since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,47,46,838. India's active caseload currently stands at 82,267, the lowest in 571 days.

The country also reported 132 new Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total death count to 4,77,554.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active cases in the country account for less than one per cent of total cases, currently at 0.24 per cent which is the lowest since March last year.

Amid rising concerns surrounding the Omicron variant, India's total Omicron tally has crossed 150 cases.

