Omicron 3 Times More Contagious, Activate War Rooms: Centre To States

Omicron is three times as infectious as the Delta variant of coronavirus and war rooms must be activated to contain it, the Centre has told the states in a letter this evening. The letter signed by Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, has called for "even greater foresight, data analysis and dynamic decision making". Laying the basic guidelines for threshold limits, the Centre has said the states and Union Territories must take "containment measures, curbs even before thresholds are reached". The thresholds, the Centre said, are test positivity of 10 per cent or more in the last one week or 40 per cent occupancy on oxygen supported or ICU beds.

Besides Omicron, the Delta variant is "still present" in different parts of the country, the letter read.



"Hence, even greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making and strict & prompt containment action is required at the local and district level. The decision making at the State/UT and district level must be very prompt and focused and take containment measures and restrictions even before these thresholds are reached," the Centre said.



The letter listed a series of containment measures that included night curfew, regulation of large gatherings, restrictions in numbers at offices and public transport.

It has also been suggested that emergency funds be used to ramp up medical infrastructure, including hospital beds, ambulances, oxygen equipment and medicines.

As part of test and surveillance methods, the Centre has mentioned door-to-door case searches, contact tracing of all Covid positive persons and testing of cluster samples for omicron.

The states have also been asked to "accelerate and ensure" 100 per cent vaccination coverage.