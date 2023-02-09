Coronavirus Live Updates: India Sees 96 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

The death count increased to 5,30,746 with one death reported from UP.

India recorded 96 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to Union health ministry data.

With the new cases, the total tally stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,83,639). The death count increased to 5,30,746 with one death reported from Uttar Pradesh, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.07 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.08 per cent.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

