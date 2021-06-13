Coronavirus Live Updates: 80,834 New Covid Cases In India; 3,303 Deaths In Last 24 hours

New Delhi:
India, witnessing a downward trend in Covid cases, reported the lowest daily spike in infections since April 2 with 80,834 new cases in the last 24 hours. India has so far logged over 2.93 crore cases of coronavirus. Over 1.32 lakh people recovered from the deadly disease in the last 24 hours.
India's test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to be on the decline. For the sixth straight day, the positivity rate remained below the 5 per cent-mark at 4.25 per cent.
Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:
India Sees Lowest Daily Rise Since April 2 With 80,834 Fresh Covid Cases
India's Covid chart continued to show improvement today, with the country recording 80,834 cases, a marginal drop from yesterday's figure that was reported to be the lowest in 70 days. India, the second-worst hit country, now has 2.94 crore cases.
Coronavirus: 80,834 fresh cases in India, lowest daily rise since April 2; 3,303 deaths registered in last 24 hours.
Study examines the effects of COVID-19 on human kidney cells
Researchers have studied human kidney cells in the lab to examine the effects of COVID-19 on kidney health. The findings appear in an upcoming issue of the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (JASN).
Many individuals who develop COVID-19 also experience kidney damage, but it's unclear if this is a direct result of viral infection or a consequence of another condition or the body's response to the infection. To investigate, a team led by Benjamin Dekel, MD, PhD (Sheba Medical Center, in Israel) cultivated human kidney cells in lab dishes and infected them with the virus that causes COVID-19.
The researchers found that although the virus that causes COVID-19 could enter, infect, and replicate in human adult kidney cells, this did not typically lead to cell death.
Prior to infection, the cells contained high levels of interferon signalling molecules, and the infection stimulated an inflammatory response that increased these molecules. In contrast, infection of kidney cells deficient in such molecules resulted in cell death, suggesting a protective effect.
The cells in these experiments were grown as a three-dimensional spheroid that imitates the healthy kidney or as a two-dimensional layer that mimics the cells of an acutely injured kidney. Cells that mimicked an acutely injured kidney were more prone to infection and additional injury but not cell death.
"The data indicate that it is unlikely that the virus is a primary cause of acute kidney injury seen in COVID-19 patients. It implies that if such injury takes place in the kidney by any cause, the virus might jump on the wagon to intensify it. Therefore, if we''re able to limit the common scenario of acute kidney injury in the first place, then there might be the possibility to minimize the potential damage caused by the virus," Dr Dekel explained.
(ANI)
Army dedicates 50-bed COVID hospital set up in Srinagar to Jammu and Kashmir people
Jointly set up by the Indian Army's Chinar Corps and 92 Base Hospital (BH) in Srinagar, a 50-bed COVID-19 medical facility was dedicated to people of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, informed Brigadier CG Murali Dharan.
According to Brigadier Dharan, the facility has 10 ventilator beds, 20 high dependency unit beds and 20 oxygen beds.
He informed that the facility currently has one medical specialist, an anesthesiologist, three medical officers, nursing officers and paramedical staff which includes X-Ray assistants, lab assistants and dispensary staff. Medical services will be provided round the clock.
Speaking to ANI, Brigadier Dharan said, "A 50-bed COVID-19 health facility has been set up with the joint efforts of 92 Base Hospital (BH) and Chinar Corps in Srinagar. It has 10 ventilator beds, 20 high dependency unit beds and 20 oxygen beds. The capacity of its staff shall be taken care of by 92 Base Hospital."
ANI
ANI
Nagaland Reports More Covid Recoveries Than New Cases For 7th Straight Day Saturday
Nagaland for the seventh consecutive day Saturday reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases as 235 patients recuperated from the disease and 96 new infections pushed the total tally to 23,562, a health department official said, reported news agency PTI.
The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state has gone up to 79.88 per cent from 79.20 per cent Friday.
As many as 18,822 people have recovered from the infection in the state so far.
Army Dedicates 50-Bed Covid Hospital Set Up In Srinagar To People Of J&K
Jointly set up by the Indian Army's Chinar Corps and 92 Base Hospital (BH) in Srinagar, a 50-bed COVID-19 medical facility was dedicated to people of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, informed Brigadier CG Murali Dharan, reported news agency ANI.
According to Brigadier Dharan, the facility has 10 ventilator beds, 20 high dependency beds and 20 oxygen beds.
He informed that the facility currently has one medical specialist, an anesthesiologist, three medical officers, nursing officers and paramedical staff which includes X-Ray assistants, lab assistants and dispensary staff. Medical services will be provided round the clock.
